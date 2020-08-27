Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,951 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 61 full detour near Grand Marais ends August 26 (Aug. 27, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —As of Wednesday, August 26, the Hwy 61 full detour near Grand Marais has ended. Work at the Fall River box culvert has been completed. The truck detour on County Hwy 7 remains active.

Work in the Grand Marais area continues with a partial reconstruction of the highway in the downtown area from Broadway Ave eastwards and culvert work towards the north/east end of the project. For more information about the project and to sign up for email updates, please visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-61-grand-marais.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###

You just read:

Hwy 61 full detour near Grand Marais ends August 26 (Aug. 27, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.