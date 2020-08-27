Hwy 61 full detour near Grand Marais ends August 26 (Aug. 27, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —As of Wednesday, August 26, the Hwy 61 full detour near Grand Marais has ended. Work at the Fall River box culvert has been completed. The truck detour on County Hwy 7 remains active.

Work in the Grand Marais area continues with a partial reconstruction of the highway in the downtown area from Broadway Ave eastwards and culvert work towards the north/east end of the project. For more information about the project and to sign up for email updates, please visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-61-grand-marais.

