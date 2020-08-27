I-35 southbound exit at Lake Ave to temporarily close August 27 (Aug. 27, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — The I-35 southbound exit to Lake Avenue southbound will temporarily close on Thursday, August 27 for crack sealing. This closure is expected to last for three to four hours in the afternoon. A detour via the 5th Avenue Bridge and Railroad Street will be signed.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.
