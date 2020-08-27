GHB Intellect Founder Selected to IAM Strategy 300: The World’s Leading IP Strategists 2020
Dr. Ghobad Heidari Selected to IAM Strategy 300 for the Fourth Consecutive YearUNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ghobad Heidari, the founder and president of GHB Intellect, has been named by IAM Strategy 300 as one of the world’s top intellectual property strategists for 2020. IAM is an intelligence service that provides global coverage of the IP value creation environment. The IAM Strategy 300 listing features men and women who possess world class skills in the development and execution of strategies that maximize the value of patents, copyright, trademarks, and other forms of intellectual property.
Each year, the IAM research team works with senior corporate IP managers across the globe to hand-pick IP industry advisers and strategists. Only individuals with multiple nominations are qualified to be listed in the IAM Strategy 300. Since launching, IAM has been the primary guide for individuals seeking IP strategy leaders around the world.
IAM gave this independently collected testimonial of Dr. Ghobad Heidari:
“An invaluable resource in terms of the technical support necessary to undertake high-level IP monetization, Ghobad Heidari offers a first-rate service. Insightful, efficient, incredibly bright, tireless and trend-aware, he’s a patent powerhouse and go-to strategist.”
This earned recognition highlights GHB Intellect’s consistent ability to provide highest-quality intellectual property consulting services to clients across the globe.
Dr. Ghobad Heidari has over 25 years of research, development, IP analysis and management experience. In 2007, he founded GHB Intellect with the goal of providing unparalleled expertise and unprecedented consulting services. Over the last 13 years, GHB Intellect has grown into a well-respected service provider with expanded offerings to include a full suite of IP consulting services, including technical and strategic consulting, engineering, valuations, IP management, and IP monetization. Dr. Heidari’s exceptional skill set, as well as profound insights into the development, creation and management of IP value are reflected in his repeated selections to the IAM Strategy 300.
Dr. Ghobad Heidari’s full IAM profile is viewable here.
About GHB Intellect
At GHB Intellect, we harness our top-notch technical expertise and extensive resources to provide industry-leading intellectual property consulting services to our clients. We have been providing IP support and technical expertise since 2007. With a turn-key, customer-focused project management approach to ensure the quality, consistency, and reliability of each project, and with a growing cadre of 500+ deep-domain experts, we have been expanding our operation year over year for the last 13 years. Our team is very active in the IP and technology communities and is continuously looking for ways to evolve and improve our services. We enable our clients to realize significant ROI by optimizing each project through highly-specialized experts, reduced project timeframes, and high-quality services.
GHB Intellect is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit GHB Intellect online, our Facebook page: @GHBintellect, @GHB_Intellect on Twitter, or @GHB Services, LLC on LinkedIn.
