BMC STOCK HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of BMCH and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's merger with Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR).



On August 27, 2020, BMC announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Builders FirstSource. Pursuant to the merger agreement, BMC stockholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock owned. At the close of the merger, stockholders of BMC will collectively own approximately 43% of the new company, while Builders FirstSource stockholders will own approximately 57% of the new company. The deal is scheduled to close in late 2020 or early 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that BMC’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for BMC’s stockholders.

