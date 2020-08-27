Appriss Acquires Typhoon Data to Expand Healthcare Sanctions Data Offerings

Acquisition of Typhoon Data, a healthcare data provider, solidifies Appriss’ standing as a leading provider of wholesale data analytics solutions for consumer reporting agencies

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Inc., a leading provider of technology, data, and analytics solutions, today announced the acquisition of Typhoon Data, a top provider of healthcare sanctions and credentialing solutions.



“Appriss is committed to delivering the nation’s leading data and analytics platform to mitigate person-based risk in the workplace and in our communities,” said Krishnan Sastry, CEO of Appriss Inc. “Typhoon Data provides unique capabilities to help identify and mitigate risks associated with the healthcare industry, which represents nearly 14% of our nation’s workforce.”

Typhoon Data will become part of the Appriss Insights data platform, delivering crucial risk-related information to the healthcare industry and further enhancing Appriss’ industry-leading data solutions. The acquisition is Appriss Insights’ first in an industry-specific solution, and is the fourth acquisition in the last two years, following HygenicsData (HDI), CrimeFinders Inc. (CFi), and Innovative Enterprises, Inc. (IEI). These transactions have strengthened Appriss’ position as a leading wholesale data provider and reinforce a commitment to unique data solutions.

“Typhoon is excited to join Appriss in its mission of sharing knowledge for good and in its expansion of products that reduce healthcare workforce risk,” said Questin Francis, CEO of Typhoon Data. “Our shared commitment to partner success and product innovation ensures that healthcare organizations will have access to an unmatched portfolio of data solutions with the highest level of service and support.”

Typhoon Data, a Utah-based company established in 2013, is the premier healthcare technology company focused on providing data products and services in healthcare compliance and professional credentialing to consumer reporting agencies (CRAs), credentials verification organizations (CVOs) and compliance companies. Through its unique data collection processes, state-of-the-art algorithms and integrations, Typhoon Data provides faster and more accurate data for healthcare organizations to ensure quality care and mitigate compliance risk.

In 2017, Typhoon Data received the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) certification for its credentials verification services: License to Practice, DEA Registration, Medical Board Sanctions, Medicare/Medicaid Sanctions, and Ongoing Monitoring.

“The addition of Typhoon Data further demonstrates Appriss’ continued investment and commitment to being a leading wholesale data provider in all of the markets that we serve,” said Brian Matthews, President of Appriss Insights. “The need for qualified, professional healthcare providers has never been greater. Our combined portfolio will facilitate faster, more comprehensive screening services for the healthcare industry. The information extends our platform with a leading asset in fighting healthcare fraud, waste and abuse.”

For more information about Typhoon Data, visit their website at www.typhoondata.com .

