Koddi Appears on the Inc. 5000 for Third Year in a Row Ranking No. 411 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,120 Percent

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Fort Worth based Koddi ranked No. 411 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It marks the second year in a row where Koddi cracked the top 500. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"It is an absolute honor to be recognized in this year's Inc. 5000 list," said George Popstefanov, CEO and Founder of Koddi. "To be named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies is a true testament to the commitment of our team and their dedication to excellence and innovation. The momentum we’ve built over the past several years has enabled us to enhance and expand our product offerings, accelerate hiring exceptional talent and empower our clients to succeed."

Here’s how Koddi ranked in other areas:

Top 10 in the Dallas Metro area

The #51 Software company (Out of 501 total)

The #1 Software company in Texas (Out of 39 total)

Top 25 of companies headquartered in Texas. (Out of 431 total)

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

About Koddi

Koddi is a provider of comprehensive marketing management software and services for the travel and hospitality industries, powering advertising programs that drive measurable revenue growth to the best brands in the world. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, coupled with superlative customer service, provides a robust network for hospitality brands and online travel agencies to connect with consumers and drive more revenue through unified metasearch, social and programmatic campaigns. Brands can consolidate and manage the entire purchase funnel and gain insights at each point to adjust and optimize campaigns across all channels. As a result, marketers fuel their growth and harness real-time intelligence to drive informed decision-making across their marketing and media activities.

For more information, please visit https://www.koddi.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

Broadsheet Communications for Koddi

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com