Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity begins listening sessions

Created in January to develop long-term strategies that support the needs of Wisconsin’s rural residents and communities, the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity will hold a series of listening sessions beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

Members of the public are invited to participate. Registration in advance is encouraged, both so that WEDC can select the proper platform for the expected level of engagement, and so participants receive details in advance and have time to get their devices set up for access.

Interpretation for the listening sessions will be offered in Hmong and Spanish.

Register for a listening session or learn more about the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity.