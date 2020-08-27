Court suspends Universal Church faithful trial

Lubango, ANGOLA, August 27 - The District Court of Lubango decided Wednesday to suspend the trial of ten faithful of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG), accused of aggression, because the case does not meet the requirements for a summary trial, in addition to errors in the investigation of the criminal case. ,

The trial, which began this Tuesday, was presided over by the judge of law, Arnaldo Bartolomeu, who during the trial found shortcomings in the case, which was returned to the Public Prosecutor at the municipal command of Lubango to remedy the shortcomings.

According to a source at the Lubango district court, elements of the crime were not taken into account in the investigation of the case and during the trial the judge noted these shortcomings.

Among these elements, the source told Angop that there is an accusation of damage to a car, the report and evidence of which are not in the criminal case, so the judge returneds it to the Prosecuting Council and then adjourned the trial and handed over to the prosecutor at the police the decision on personal coercion measures to be applied to the defendants until a new trial is scheduled.

The beatings took place on Saturday, when a group of the faithful decided to hold a march from the headquarters of that church to protest against the reformers, but were prevented by supporters of the latter, generating acts of striking, which resulted in serious injuries to some reformers.

The conflict in the UCKG began in November 2019 when a group of over 300 Angolan pastors signed a manifesto in which they denounced the Brazilian management of committing various crimes, including tax evasion, money laundering, racist practices and others that attack Angola's cultural habits, such as forcing pastors to do vasectomy.