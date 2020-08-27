State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Announces Formation of Auditor’s Office Follow-Up Program

DOVER, DELAWARE –Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced the creation of a program to work with agencies that have received audit recommendations toward compliance. Reports from the State Auditor can identify opportunities for the State of Delaware to improve the way we do business. After engaging with several states about their process for achieving results, Auditor McGuiness implemented the Follow-Up Program to align the office with industry national best practices and best serve citizens of Delaware.

The Delaware State Auditor’s Follow-Up Program will identify and track audit recommendations, inform the auditee of the follow-up process and document auditee responses, corrective actions and expected implementation dates for use in future work.

“A misconception people have about the Auditor’s Office is that we’re to be feared and get agencies in trouble,” McGuiness said. “But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Our office isn’t a ‘gotcha’ office. We’re here to improve government efficiency and save taxpayer money, and should be viewed as an integral partner to good governance,” said McGuiness.

The Follow-Up Program will serve as a valuable tool to track which agencies are adhering to our recommendations and making improvements to enhance performance, ultimately ensuring Delawareans their tax dollars are being well spent.

