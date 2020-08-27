Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,931 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Announces Formation of Auditor’s Office Follow-Up Program

DOVER, DELAWARE –Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced the creation of a program to work with agencies that have received audit recommendations toward compliance. Reports from the State Auditor can identify opportunities for the State of Delaware to improve the way we do business. After engaging with several states about their process for achieving results, Auditor McGuiness implemented the Follow-Up Program to align the office with industry national best practices and best serve citizens of Delaware.

The Delaware State Auditor’s Follow-Up Program will identify and track audit recommendations, inform the auditee of the follow-up process and document auditee responses, corrective actions and expected implementation dates for use in future work.

“A misconception people have about the Auditor’s Office is that we’re to be feared and get agencies in trouble,” McGuiness said. “But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Our office isn’t a ‘gotcha’ office. We’re here to improve government efficiency and save taxpayer money, and should be viewed as an integral partner to good governance,” said McGuiness.

The Follow-Up Program will serve as a valuable tool to track which agencies are adhering to our recommendations and making improvements to enhance performance, ultimately ensuring Delawareans their tax dollars are being well spent.

Learn about the Delaware Office of the Auditor of Accounts online at https://auditor.delaware.gov

Contact: Alaina Sewell, Executive Assistant, Alaina.Sewell@delaware.gov, 302-857-3931

 

You just read:

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Announces Formation of Auditor’s Office Follow-Up Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.