Highway 28 from Chokio to Morris to reopen Thursday afternoon (Aug. 26, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Highway 28 between Chokio and Morris will reopen at noon on Thursday, Aug. 27, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The road has been closed since early July for construction.

The 2020 road construction project included about 13 miles of resurfacing, as well as box culvert replacements, pedestrian accessibility upgrades in Chokio, and snow fence installation near Morris. MnDOT appreciates the public’s cooperation, patience and commitment to safety during construction.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

