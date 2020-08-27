Drivers Urged to Obey Signage on Woodland Road

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) urges drivers to obey signs posted in the Woodland Road work zone. A betterment project is ongoing between the intersections of Route 322 in Lawrence Township and Market Street in Clearfield Borough.

The westbound lane heading toward Market Street is closed. Traffic in the open lane is moving in a counterflow/opposite direction toward downtown. Traffic bound for the Clearfield Mall is NOT permitted to travel through the work zone. Drivers that fail to follow this restriction may be cited.

This restriction will be in place for the duration of the project. It is expected to be complete by mid-November. PennDOT will issue an update prior to work starting on the eastbound lane.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

