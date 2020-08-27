PrintPapa Is Happy to Announce A Separate Political Printing Section for 2020 Election

Political Yard Signs Political Postcards Political Flyers

PrintPapa

Address: 1920 Lafayette Street, Unit L

City: Santa Clara

State: CA

Postcode: 95050

Country: United States of America

Telephone: 408-567-9553

Website: https://www.printpapa.com/

Email: contact@printpapa.com

Election season is knocking at the door. Only 68 days are left until the 2020 Presidential Election date. Political parties and the candidates are conducting full-fledged campaigns. Since this year the situation is completely different due to the COVID pandemic, meeting folks personally is not viable for the candidates, in most instances. Therefore, they're seriously dependent on printed marketing materials. And, PrintPapa is ready with a brand new section specially created for the printing essentials for election campaigns.

This CA-based printing house understands what is needed to get elected. And so they have come up with their separate section for political printing essentials such direct mail postcards, yard signs, banners, palm cards, flyers, door hangers, and even t-shirts meant for more coverage and name recognition.

“Political printing products are inevitable for the election campaigns, especially for the 2020 election. In our 15 years of journey in this forte, we’ve seen what the candidates need to win an election. And, it’s nothing but more coverage; the aftermath is widespread recognition and more votes, said Mr. Paul Nag, one of the co-founders of PrintPapa. “Our experience says that proper election marketing products are so powerful in turning even an undecided into a voter. Right printing essentials can take the campaign into the spotlight by getting connected to more people. We’re ready and already overwhelmed with new orders for political printing products from elections candidates, political parties, and also the common folks”.

“We understand the financial hardship that everyone is suffering from due to the worldwide pandemic situation. This is why we’ve kept the prices as low as possible without compromising the quality. Despite the lockdown situation, we ensure quick turnaround and fast shipment ".

PrintPapa is all about being FAST. GOOD & CHEAP. From cost-effective political flyers, banners, direct mail postcards, door hangers, yard signs, and everything between - PrintPapa prints them all with the best care.

* 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

* 15 years of experience in Offset & Digital Printing

* Full-Service In-House Bindery

* Full-Service USPS-certified Mailing House

* More than 30 different house stocks to choose from

* State of the art Print Facility located in the heart of Bay Area, Santa Clara, CA

* Full Online Ordering and through Tracking

* Over 1400, five-star reviews from the users

* Socially responsible business

* Aimed to facilitate the business community by saving money and time

* Quick turnaround time and prompt delivery

* Team of extremely skilled, knowledgeable and competent professionals

* No-touch delivery



