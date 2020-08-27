Jennifer Bisceglie Honored as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

Interos CEO and founder recognized for revolutionary approach to and leadership in supply chain risk management

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interos, the first and only multi-factor, multi-tier, third party risk management platform, announced today the selection of CEO and founder Jennifer Bisceglie as a finalist in EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic awards. The recognition highlights Bisceglie’s leadership efforts in driving innovation and growth to transform the supply chain risk management industry.



With 25 years of industry experience managing risk in the global economy, Bisceglie founded Interos as a supply chain and vendor risk consultancy, providing unique analyst-driven insights. However, keeping pace with the growing complexity of global supply chains required finding a faster way to assess risk-influencing events that occur every day. In 2018, she recognized the emerging power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to address this need, transforming the company into a product-driven organization and establishing the Interos Platform, which delivers a revolutionary, technology-powered approach to real-time risk assessment. A sought-after expert on supply chain risk and business intelligence technologies, and one of a relatively small number of female CEOs in the tech and supply chain spaces, Bisceglie was chosen as a finalist by a national panel of independent judges.

“It is an honor to have been recognized as a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Mid-Atlantic award,” said Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO and founder of Interos. “Since our founding in 2005, we've helped organizations around the world understand and better navigate risks deep within their supply chains. The growth of our team and exponential customer demand tell us that our philosophy has quickly become a business best practice in today's globalized economy.”

COVID-19 has galvanized a new era of supply chain risk monitoring. With a 500% increase in inbound requests following the pandemic’s outbreak, Interos continues to see a surge in demand as organizations seek to better assess and mitigate risk in real-time. The company has experienced a 961% revenue growth since January 2019 and closed a $20MM Series B funding round in March 2020, alongside announcing plans to triple its year-over-year sales growth.

“Interos’ corporate culture is one of integrity, empathy and a passion for innovation,” Bisceglie added. “Every employee has a role in helping drive the company further toward success, contributing to an astonishing level of diverse experience.”

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event in early October and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

About Interos

Interos protects customers’ brand and operations from risk in their extended supply chains and business relationships. The first AI-powered platform for eliminating multi-party, multi-factor risk from 3rd, 4th to nth tier parties, Interos automates discovery, detection, and response to financial, operations, governance, geographic, and cyber risk. Designed by experts and leveraging the company’s 15 years of experience in managing the world’s most complicated supply chains, Interos provides real-time risk management for the largest commercial brands in manufacturing, financial services, and aerospace and defense. For more information, visit www.interos.ai .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.