Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,901 in the last 365 days.

Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Hosts Contactless Shred Event

County Federal Celebrates Impressive Numbers at Their First Ever Contactless Drive-Up Shred Event

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (www.sccfcu.org) recently hosted their first Contactless Drive-Up Shred Event at their Corporate Center in San Jose. The annual Clear the Clutter Shred Event is a big undertaking on its own every year; the County Federal team managed to execute a contactless event while adhering to CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.

Despite roadblocks, County Federal was able to host one of their most successful Shred Events to date. One hundred and fourteen (114) cars showed up to take part in the event. Members remained in their vehicles while County Federal volunteers removed boxes and canned food donations from their trunks. Overall, more than 5,200 pounds worth of paper was shredded and recycled.

In addition to dropping off paper, donations were collected for a canned food drive benefiting The Health Trust Jerry Larson FOODBasket. County Federal members donated 561 items, enough cans to fill five industrial sized barrels, weighing approximately 368 pounds!

“We are thrilled to have found a way to serve our members with an event during this time,” said Meilee Epler, Vice President of Communications & Brand Strategy for County Federal. “Our team spent a great deal of time planning this event to ensure volunteer and member safety. Our County Federal CARES volunteers appreciated that all the participants prepared their drop-offs in advance, wore masks, and generously donated to our canned food drive. We’re so proud of our team and our community.”

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union
For nearly 70 years, Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations and financial education initiatives. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives. For more information, visit www.sccfcu.org.

Contact:
Meilee Epler
mepler@sccfcu.org
408.282.0700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/465da9c0-776a-4ad6-9a8f-a1045ee83b5e

Primary Logo

Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Hosts Contactless Shred Day

Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union recently hosted their first Contactless Drive-Up Shred Event at their Corporate Center in San Jose

You just read:

Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Hosts Contactless Shred Event

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.