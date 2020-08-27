Kickstarter Campaign Launches for Golden Stallion Weighted Leather Jump Rope

Don’t waste your time in the gym or jogging. Burn up to 200 calories in 10 minutes of skipping per day.” — Creators of the Golden Stallion jump rope

The team behind the luxury Golden Stallion jump rope is launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund the release of their new and improved model, which prioritizes both style and efficient, full-body workouts. They are offering discounts up to 50% for backers in hopes of raising $12,455 by Thursday September 24, 2020 7:56 AM EDT.

The Austria-based team founded Golden Stallion due to their dissatisfaction with the poor quality of commercial skipping ropes — namely, in the use of cheap, wasteful plastic. They became passionate about optimizing this powerful, calorie-burning workout, which strengthens cardiovascular, respiratory, and mental health while improving agility and coordination.

After achieving major success with the original Golden Stallion jump rope that was released in 2013 and sold over 30,000 units worldwide, they have been working on an innovative second edition that goes above and beyond any other jump rope on the market.

Beautifully designed and handcrafted by professionals, the Golden Stallion cowhide leather rope has handles made from wood sourced ethically from the Himalayan Sheesham tree, known worldwide for its durability and quality. This new version comes with stainless steel caps, a replacement cord, and a stylish transport bag made from natural canvas material. With this breathable bag, the rope can be tucked into a purse, backpack, or luggage for easy transport.

The two standout features of the new and improved Golden Stallion jump rope are its weighted handles and simplified shortening mechanism. The removable weights give users the option of increased muscle engagement for their arms, shoulders, and back during workouts. The shortening mechanism allows users to easily adjust the rope to the optimal length for their body size, with no connector clasps or complex instructions.

Those interested in the many benefits of this efficient exercise can purchase their own Golden Stallion jump rope at a discount through the Kickstarter campaign. Every reward package includes a Golden Stallion jump rope, spare leather cord, transport bag, weights, and a 10-year warranty on both ball bearings and handles. The largest discount, available only for the first 50 backers, is $29 for one package at 50% off. Those that contribute after those spots are taken will still have the options of $41 for 30% off and $53 for 10% off.

There are also several deals for backers interested in purchasing multiple ropes, ranging from two packages for $82 to 10 packages for $410, both at 30% off.

As a premium option, a personalized jump rope with a name engraved on the handles and a gift box can be purchased.

The Golden Stallion weighted leather jump rope is expected to ship across the United States in December 2020.

