Bloodworks Northwest Now Tests All Donors for COVID-19 Antibodies Looking for More Qualified Convalescent Plasma Donors

Testing Conducted Using the Highly Accurate MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Test from Quotient



/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloodworks Northwest is now offering all blood donors across the Pacific Northwest free COVID-19 antibody testing with the possibility of discovering more qualified COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) Donors. The testing is done with Quotient’s highly sensitive and specific COVID-19 antibody test utilizing Quotient’s high-throughput MosaiQ™ blood testing platform. The platform can process up to 3,000 samples a day, detecting antibodies with 100% sensitivity and 99.8% specificity.

“We’re encouraged by early results. Testing appears to be going well,” says Mark Destree, Executive Vice President for Bloodworks Laboratories. Destree plans on running the tests on all Bloodworks Northwest donor blood samples until September 30th, with the potential to extend longer. He adds, “We anticipate testing a total of 26,000 donors by the end of September, during a time when the demand for CCP may be increasing significantly.” Bloodworks Northwest’s Medical Director Dr. Rebecca Haley says, “So far, we’ve been able to send out more than 1,000 CCP units across the state of Washington and the United States, in response to the growing demand for this plasma.” Dr. Haley adds, “We anticipated the need for CCP would ramp up sometime this fall but the increase in demand is already here.”

Besides offering free COVID-19 antibody testing, Bloodworks Northwest is also looking for more CCP donors by building up its CCP donation program by expanding to Lynnwood, Everett and Vancouver, Washington (metropolitan Portland). In order to launch this program with the greatest degree of efficiency, Bloodworks has tested the procedure with cooperation from the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Roosevelt. The antibody test detects COVID-19 antibodies in the blood of donors who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection. This is important because those antibodies have shown promise in treating those infected by COVID-19.

Quotient Cooperation

“Antibody testing– the ability to test if people have developed antibodies to COVID-19– is critical in helping communities move out of lockdown, restarting the economy and continuing to fight this pandemic as well as in identifying potential CCP donors. We are delighted to be working with Bloodworks, especially in the light of the important work they are doing,” said Franz Walt, Chief Executive Officer, Quotient.

The MosaiQ™ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray was CE marked (certified to meet EU requirements) on 01 May 2020. With a 100% sensitivity (ability to detect COVID-19 antibodies) and 99.8% specificity (ability to rule out the presence of other antibodies), the test has a best in class performance. Quotient’s ISO 13485 certified microarray manufacturing facility is based in Switzerland.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. A serological test was developed in April 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray is CE marked and available for distribution in Europe including Switzerland, and the UK. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Limited or its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions

About Bloodworks Northwest

Bloodworks (formerly Puget Sound Blood Center) is backed by 75 years of Northwest history and 250,000 donors. It is local, nonprofit, independent, volunteer-supported and community-based. A recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Bloodworks serves patients in more than 100 hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska — partnering closely with local hospitals to deliver the highest level of patient care. Comprehensive services include blood components, complex cross-matching, specialized lab services for organ transplants, care for patients with blood disorders, and collection of cord blood stem cells for cancer treatment. Bloodworks Research Institute performs leading-edge research in blood biology, transfusion medicine, blood storage and treatment of blood disorders. Patients with traumatic injuries, undergoing surgeries or organ transplantation, or receiving treatment for cancer and blood disorders all depend on our services, expertise, laboratories and research. Blood donation appointments can be scheduled on the Bloodworks App. For more information, visit bloodworksnw.org.

