CHF Solutions Applauds U.S Congress Request to U.S. International Trade Commission to Identify Products to Treat COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today commended a request from the U.S. Congress to the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) concerning the availability of U.S.-sourced medical supplies to treat COVID-19 and future pandemics.



Following up on prior USITC reports, the House Committee on Ways and Means and Senate Committee jointly issued a formal request on August 13, 2020, calling on USITC to conduct a follow-on investigation and prepare a report to Congress, which is expected to aid Congress in making “critical policymaking decisions” concerning U.S. COVID-related industry sectors, including the medical device industry.

“CHF Solutions is grateful for Congress’ important efforts to ensure medical supply security and identify U.S. sources for products needed by our dedicated healthcare professionals treating critically-ill patients with COVID-19,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “As the country continues to manage patient care during this pandemic, the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system, manufactured in Minnesota, has been used in several hospitals to treat fluid management for COVID-19 patients, especially when dialysis equipment and staff are limited.”

As recently cited, isolated ultrafiltration is an optimal strategy that primarily focuses on fluid extraction and optimization of volume status.1 The Aquadex SmartFlow system, a portable ultrafiltration device with small extracorporeal volume (i.e. 35 ml), provides a predictable method for fluid extraction, making it more likely to achieve precise fluid balance in COVID-19 patients. Providers can specify and adjust the exact amount and rate of fluid to be removed from each patient.

