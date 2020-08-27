EurAfrican Forum Digital 2020: 2 days with some of Africa and Europe’s Greatest Leaders

For the first time, the EurAfrican Forum (www.EurAfricanForum.org) will be held exclusively online, on the 3rd and 4th of September.

EurAfrican Forum Digital 2020 will bring together personalities from the public and private sectors, but also representatives of civil society, entrepreneurs, activists and scientists

This year's edition will focus on challenges and common points, under the motto “In Search for a Common Ground in a Post COVID World”

The event program focuses on five panel discussions:

Perspectives on AU-EU relations Matrix Energy Just Transition Made in Africa: Emerging and Fast Track Business African Culture Feeding the World Connecting the Unconnected

Due to the global public health crisis, many international conferences have been canceled or postponed. However, at a time of risk and uncertainty, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Portuguese Diaspora believes that it is a crucial moment for us to be together.

“The only way to respond to a global crisis is to reestablish links, not only with political and private decision-makers, but also with civil society, in order to acquire a collective vision and establish global solutions. Thus, we made the decision to hold the EurAfrican Forum Digital, so that we can play a role in the recovery of our economies" Filipe de Botton, President of the Board of Directors of the Portuguese Diaspora.

On the 3rd and 4th of September 2020, the EurAfrican Forum Digital 2020 will bring together the biggest protagonists of change on the African and European continents, namely businessmen, activists, leaders and public and private decision-makers and all those who have been contributing to the construction of a positive dialogue between the two continents.

Talks will continue, and the Digital Forum will provide the necessary tools for working together to find common ground in a post-COVID world.

Media Contact: media@eurafricanforum.org

About EurAfrican Forum 2020: EAF (www.EurAfricanForum.org) is an independent platform that brings together all those who are building a positive dialogue between Africa and Europe, including entrepreneurs, activists, researchers and policy makers. The theme for the 2020 edition is “In Search for Common Grounds in a Post-COVID World.”.

About the Council of Portuguese Diaspora: The Portuguese Diaspora Council (www.DiasporaPortuguesa.org) is a private non-profit organization, recognized in 2019 as a non-governmental organization for development. Founded in 2012, the Council's mission is to leverage the power of diasporas in order to promote global conversations and connections on issues of culture, social impact, science, business and economics. This “Portuguese World Network” has 95 members, residing on 5 continents.