Giacomo Nizzolo wins European Road Championship Title

Giacomo Nizzolo, racing for the Italian national team, sprinted to victory at the European Road Race Championships, taking the win ahead of Arnaud Demare (France) and Pascal Ackermann (Germany).

After winning the Italian national title on Sunday, Giacomo Nizzolo backed that championship winning ride up with another today, by winning the European road race title.

The Italian team started the 177km circuit race in Plouay, France with a clear plan to deliver Nizzolo to the line, a plan which they were able to execute to perfection.

Nizzolo jumped out from behind his final leadout man, Davide Ballerini (who finished 2nd to Nizzolo in the nationals on Sunday), in the final 150m of the race to edge out Arnaud Demare for the win.

The Italian sprinter is set to lead our NTT Pro Cycling lineup at the Tour de France, starting this Saturday in Nice, and will do so proudly in the European Continental Champions jersey.

Giacomo Nizzolo - Team Italy & NTT Pro Cycling Today was incredible. Italy road all day in the front, from the first kilometre and controlled the race. I had good feelings throughout the race and in the end could do a great sprint. I am so happy, and I can't wait to see the team tonight and to celebrate with them.

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (www.Qhubeka.org) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

About NTT Ltd. : NTT Ltd. (www.hello.global.NTT) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website: www.hello.global.NTT

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.