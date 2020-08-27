Influencer Marketing Platform Market to reach US $28.1 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Value chain Analysis, Size, Strategic Initiatives, Top Players, Key Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The major players of the global influencer marketing platform market are Izea, Hypr, Traackr, Influencerdb., Launchmetrics, Julius, Klear, Upfluence, Aspireiq, Mavrck., and others.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Component (Solution, Service), Application (Search & Discovery, Campaign Management, Enterprise Mobility and Management, Influencer Relationship Management, Analytics & Reporting, Compliance Management, and Fraud Detection) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1014

The influencer marketing platform market growth prospects have been showing great promise all over the world with immense growth potential in terms of revenue generation. The global influencer marketing platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 32.9%. A growing number of social media influencers and audiences, increasing shift toward video-based content across the OTT space are some of the key reasons responsible for industry growth.

Influencer marketing focuses on using key leaders to drive the brand’s message to the larger market. Despite marketing directly to a large group of consumers, enterprises inspire, hire, and pay influencers to promote the brand into their respective target audiences. Influencer marketing often goes hand-in-hand with two other forms of marketing that include content marketing and social media marketing.

Browse the full report with Tabe of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/influencer-marketing-platform-market

Factors such as the growing number of social media influencers and audiences are driving the market growth. Besides, an increase in the adoption of Ad-blocking software and customers’ shift toward video-based content across the OTT space is also a key factor in boosting the market demand. However, the lack of capabilities to measure campaign effectiveness is hindering influencer marketing platform market growth. Furthermore, increasing the need to gain customer trust and create a new brand image is anticipated to provide opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, increasing demand for big data analytics, machine learning, and AI is also expected to create major growth opportunities for the market in the next few years.

The video-based contents are gaining popularity as the internet and mobile penetration are growing across various countries. With such booming growth, marketers are shifting from traditional marketing strategies to digital marketing as they have realized its potential. However, with the vast adoption of mobile and social channels, marketing has become more fragmented due to which video-based marketing has become more challenging. But with influencer marketing platform brands can select the appropriate influencers who can appeal the right audience by producing creative video contents in the right format.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1014

Moreover, with the influencer marketing solutions brands can build an appropriate community of influencers that can further help them in creating scalable and cost-effective video content. In the past few years, the adoption of digital marketing strategies has increased enormously. And, marketers are also looking for every possible way to reach various markets and attract customers for which marketers are gathering information of people via website cookies and pushing their product advertisements via text messages, video applications, and other mediums. Such type of advertising has become frustrating for people which are resulting in the adoption of Ad-blocking software. Therefore, influencer marketing is proving to be the best solution to overcome this challenge hence driving the market demand for influencer marketing platforms. However, despite such advantages of influencer marketing the majority of brands are failing to measure the effectiveness of their campaigns, thereby hindering the market growth.

The geographically global Influencer Marketing platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America has a range of leading industry players supplying all end consumers in the country with low code production and services. Artificial intelligence is being adopted by companies across almost all the sectors in the region and the marketing industry is already implementing it to find new potential buyers and markets. In addition, the presence of a large number of youths using social media platforms and growing technological advancement in the APAC countries are boosting the growth of the regional influencer marketing platform market.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1014

The global influencer marketing platform market is dominated by market players such as Izea, Hypr, Traackr, Influencerdb., Launchmetrics, Julius, Klear, Upfluence, Aspireiq, Mavrck., and others.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Component

Chapter 6 Influencer Marketing Platform market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Influencer Marketing Platform market by Application

Chapter 8 Influencer Marketing Platform market by End User

Chapter 9 Influencer Marketing Platform market By Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.