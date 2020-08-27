Siyata Mobile to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference September 1st-4th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX: SYATF / FRA: WK3D ) (the "Company" or "Siyata") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Friday, September 4th, at 6:20am PST / 9:20am EST. Daniel Kim, VP of Corporate Development, will be presenting to a live audience and taking 1-1 virtual meetings over the 4-day duration of the conference.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st to 4th, 2020.

View Siyata Mobile’s profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SIM.V

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

