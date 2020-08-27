VitalHub Announces Licensing of the MCAP Patient Flow Solution to the South London Mental Health & Community Partnership, UK

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announced today that it will be deploying its patient flow solution, with the implementation of the MCAP Clinical Utilization Review (CUR) module across the South London Mental Health and Community Partnership (SLP) in the United Kingdom.



The Partnership includes the Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and South West London and St. George’s Mental Health NHS Trust who are working together to spearhead a better mental health service across south London. After an extensive evaluation process, SLP will be the first Mental Health CUR contract to be awarded under the new National Health Service (NHS) Framework Agreement.

MCAP will be used to identify opportunities for whole system patient flow improvements and integration, enabling decision makers with the necessary evidence to provide advanced patient flow analytics in real-time to support improvements in multi-disciplinary team discharge and system integration across both Mental Health Inpatient and Outpatient services.

In support of the Company’s UK customers during COVID, VitalHub has worked closely with the National Health Service England and National Health Service Improvement (NHSE/I) to embed their mandated daily review and daily Situation Report (SitReP) for Discharge Service Requirements into the MCAP solution, offering a streamlined and efficient way of completing the SitRep and automating the submission back to the NHS.

“We are excited to work with VitalHub to implement Clinical Utilisation Review (CUR) Software ‘Making Care Appropriate for Patients’ (MCAP) across Children and Young persons services in the region. Implementation of MCAP is part of an innovative NHSE/I pilot to confirm the benefits of CUR in mental health. The CUR principle enabling right level of care, in the right place, at the right time aligns closely with the key principles that Children and Young People (CYP) who require inpatient admission receive care closer to home and that SLP promote/develop alternatives to admission where these are appropriate. We expect CUR to support improving care, experience and outcomes by reducing unnecessary admissions, inappropriate lengths of stay and barriers to discharge; and improving patient flow,” said Jeremy Walsh - Director – South London Partnership.

“We are delighted to be working with one of the premier consortiums of mental health hospitals in the world,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The SLP’s work drives significant community impact, delivering mental health services to millions of patients. We are encouraged to participate in this initiative, working with an innovative and collaborative partnership in support of improving mental health services through an investment in our Patient Flow and Operational Visibility platform. This contract highlights the significant opportunity for other mental health service providers in the UK and globally to consider similar initiatives.”

ABOUT SOUTH LONDON MENTAL HEALTH AND COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP:

The SLP is a collaboration between Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust, between them delivering mental health services to a population of more than three million people.

The partnership is the first of its kind in London and brings together the clinical expertise of thousands of NHS staff to help identify areas of best practice that will be rolled out consistently across south London in order to deliver a shared vision to improve patient care, the foundation stone of this partnership.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

