Tens of Millions of Fantasy Sports Fans Rely on Akka Platform by Lightbend

India’s number one fantasy sport platform Dream11 supports 80+ million fans on Akka Platform by Lightbend, slashes 30 percent in cloud infrastructure costs while improving performance and reliability

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend, the leader in Reactive Architecture and creator of the cloud-native Akka Platform, today announced the production deployment of its Akka Platform to support more than 80 million players on India’s most popular fantasy sports league, Dream11 .



AWS cloud-based Dream11 attracts fans from all across the country to create their own team of real-life players and engage with fellow enthusiasts in a wide range of sports, from Cricket and Soccer to Volleyball and Handball and more. Players compete to score points based on the performance of their fantasy team’s real-life, on-field results.

Facing the challenges of supporting massive growth – expanding from one million to more than 80 million players, one of the world’s largest sport fantasy platforms – Dream11 turned to Akka Platform by Lightbend for a highly elastic, self-healing system that could scale up and down quickly with no loss in performance, integrate seamlessly with AWS and manage growth demands doubling every year.

“The Akka Platform could deliver the scalability and resiliency required to handle our current number of participants and expected growth,” said Mahesh Jadhav, Software Architect at Dream11. “The reduction of infrastructure and the associated cost savings the Akka Platform provides enables our engineering teams to focus on building features that attract new customers and enhance the user experience.”

Worldwide the fantasy sports industry is growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 13 percent, with yearly revenues projected to exceed $33 billion by 2025, according to industry analyst firm Orbis Research .

The Akka Platform helps companies like Dream11 build cloud-native applications that are resilient to failure and scale seamlessly. Dream11 went into live production on Akka Platform a full month ahead of schedule with performance levels that allowed 30,000 user joins per second at 150ms latency. Running its fantasy games on the new Akka Platform, also allows Dream11 to use computing resources more efficiently, slashing its annual cloud infrastructure spend by more than 30 percent.

