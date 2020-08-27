CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Positive Final Results From 52-Week Phase 2 Study in Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020

Sustained anti-cholestatic and hepatoprotective effects observed in patients with and without cirrhosis



/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced final results from a previously completed open-label Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). These data will be made available as an electronic presentation through the Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020 of the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) which will be held online August 27th – 29th and were selected for inclusion in the “Best of ILC” presentation.

The presentation titled “Durability of treatment response after 1 year of therapy with seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC): final results of an international phase 2 study,” was delivered by Dr. Cynthia Levy, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Miami. This electronic presentation highlights the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of seladelpar over 1 year of open-label treatment. Eligible PBC patients with either an inadequate response (alkaline phosphatase [ALP] ≥1.67 x upper limit of normal [ULN]) or intolerance to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) were either sequentially assigned or randomized to daily seladelpar at 2 mg, 5/10 mg (initial 5 mg with an option to adjust to 10 mg) or 10 mg groups and treated for 1 year. At 1 year, the mean decreases in ALP were 41% and 45% in the 5/10 mg and 10 mg groups, respectively. A key secondary endpoint was the composite responder rate measured at 1 year and defined as a patient with ALP <1.67 x ULN, ≥ 15% decrease in ALP, and total bilirubin ≤ULN. At 1 year, 55% and 69% of patients met the composite responder endpoint in the 5/10 mg and 10 mg groups, respectively. Mean decreases in ALT, AST, and GGT were observed in all treatment groups. Normalization of ALP levels at 1 year occurred in 14% and 33% in the 5/10 mg and 10 mg, respectively. Pruritus was evaluated at baseline through 1 year for patients in the 5/10 mg and 10 mg groups using visual analogue scale (VAS: 0-100), 5D-itch scale (5 domains: 1-5 each) and PBC-40 questionnaires. Substantial improvement in pruritus (VAS ≥20-point decrease) at 1 year in patients with moderate to severe pruritus (VAS ≥40 at baseline) was seen in 58% and 93% of patients in the 5/10 mg and 10 mg groups, respectively. Seladelpar in doses up to 10 mg appeared safe and well-tolerated in patients with and without cirrhosis. Of the 119 patients that received at least one dose of seladelpar, 14 serious adverse events were documented and none were related to seladelpar. Four patients discontinued the study due to an adverse event. Nine patients had liver biopsies performed during the long-term study after treatment with seladelpar ranging from 15 – 33 months. Post-treatment liver biopsy findings were consistent with expected features of PBC.

“These findings suggest that seladelpar treatment in a high-risk PBC patient population promotes clinically significant improvement in biochemical markers of cholestasis and provides a potential benefit on pruritus. Additionally, seladelpar treatment appeared safe and well-tolerated which is encouraging given the unmet need that exists in this high-risk population,” said Dr. Levy.

Sujal Shah, CEO and President of CymaBay Therapeutics, commented, “We are extremely encouraged by the sustained anti-cholestatic effects and improvement in markers of liver injury observed with seladelpar treatment in this study. We believe the results from this Phase 2 PBC study have now been confirmed in the placebo-controlled ENHANCE study, which demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant differences in anti-cholestatic, hepatoprotective, and anti-pruritic effects from placebo after only 3 months of treatment. These data and data from ENHANCE strengthen our confidence in the potential for seladelpar to be a breakthrough therapy for patients with PBC. We want to thank the patients and investigators who have participated in our clinical studies and look forward to the re-initation of a Phase 3 registration study for seladelpar in PBC.”

About PBC

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is a serious and potentially life-threatening autoimmune disease of the liver characterized by impaired bile flow (cholestasis) and accumulation of toxic bile acids. There is an accompanying inflammation and destruction of the intrahepatic bile ducts, which can progress to fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver failure. Other clinical symptoms of PBC include fatigue and pruritus, which can be quite disabling in some patients. PBC is primarily a disease of women: 1 in 1000 women over the age of 40 lives with PBC.

About Seladelpar

Seladelpar is a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist that has been in development for the treatment of the liver diseases PBC and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For PBC, seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and PRIority MEdicine status from the EMA for PBC.

