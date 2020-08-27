ButcherJoseph Advises AME Consulting Engineers on Sale to Employees

/EIN News/ -- Saint Louis, MO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as exclusive financial advisor to AME Consulting Engineers (“AME” or the “Company”) on its sale to the AME Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”). Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, AME is an engineering consulting firm providing design and systems expertise for complex renovation projects. The transaction closed August 2020.

Mike McGuire, AME’s President, shared, “ButcherJoseph was an extremely valuable asset for this transaction, especially in the uncertain times of COVID-19. They walked us through each step of the transaction with explanations, and were extremely knowledgeable about the process. We definitely picked the right team!“



ButcherJoseph Vice President, Rick Hennessey expressed, “It was an honor to work with Mike and the entire AME management team in helping transition ownership to the employees. With a talented employee base and deep experience in diverse end markets, AME is well positioned for long-term success.”

McGuire will remain President of the Company.

About AME Consulting Engineers

AME is the largest Federal HUBZone Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Telecommunications engineering firm in the U.S. Founded in 2006, AME’s team of 25+ professionals offers Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP), and Telecommunications (RCDD) engineering services nationwide. Learn more at www.ame-pc.com .

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPs , mergers and acquisitions , private capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our industry-recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

