Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,892 in the last 365 days.

ButcherJoseph Advises AME Consulting Engineers on Sale to Employees

/EIN News/ -- Saint Louis, MO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as exclusive financial advisor to AME Consulting Engineers (“AME” or the “Company”) on its sale to the AME Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”). Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, AME is an engineering consulting firm providing design and systems expertise for complex renovation projects. The transaction closed August 2020. 

Mike McGuire, AME’s President, shared, “ButcherJoseph was an extremely valuable asset for this transaction, especially in the uncertain times of COVID-19. They walked us through each step of the transaction with explanations, and were extremely knowledgeable about the process. We definitely picked the right team!“

ButcherJoseph Vice President, Rick Hennessey expressed, “It was an honor to work with Mike and the entire AME management team in helping transition ownership to the employees. With a talented employee base and deep experience in diverse end markets, AME is well positioned for long-term success.”

McGuire will remain President of the Company.

About AME Consulting Engineers 
AME is the largest Federal HUBZone Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Telecommunications engineering firm in the U.S. Founded in 2006, AME’s team of 25+ professionals offers Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP), and Telecommunications (RCDD) engineering services nationwide. Learn more at www.ame-pc.com

About ButcherJoseph & Co.
ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPsmergers and acquisitionsprivate capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our industry-recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Nashville. 

CONTACT FOR AME:
Mike McGuire
President
AME Consulting Engineers, PC
PH: 704-295-4263
Email: mike@ame-pc.com
www.ame-pc.com 

CONTACT FOR BUTCHERJOSEPH & CO.:
Linda Thurman
Director of Marketing
ButcherJoseph & Co.
PH: 314-549-4045
Email: linda.thurman@butcherjoseph.com 
www.butcherjoseph.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ButcherJoseph Advises AME Consulting Engineers on Sale to Employees

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.