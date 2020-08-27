MGP Ingredients Hires New Vice President of Information Technology

Jeffrey Ruger brings 20 years’ CIO experience to this newly created role

/EIN News/ -- ATCHISON, Kan., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffrey Ruger has joined MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, in the newly created position of Vice President of Information Technology. Ruger brings more than 20 years’ experience in IT, including serving as chief information officer for Fortune 500 companies, where he developed global business strategy using established and emerging technologies.



At MGP, he will lead development of technological strategies and administer an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and additional information systems, all in support of business initiatives, as well as provide data analysis for the initiatives. Additionally, he will ensure data security and work with his team to develop tactical initiatives.

“As we look to grow our business in new directions, having the technological infrastructure to support that is critical,” said Chief Financial Officer Brandon Gall. “Jeffrey brings a host of experiences from previous roles as CIO, including the development of business intelligence, systems architecture, and data security systems. These skill sets will further complement our existing IT platform to provide that infrastructure.”

Most recently, Ruger was CIO for WIRECO Group, an international supplier of steel wire and cable. In this role, he guided modernization and service-level enhancement initiatives spanning multiple facets of information systems, including database technology, internal systems, and telecommunication networks.

Prior, he served as vice president of technology and CIO from 2002 to 2012 at Jarden Corp., in Rye, N.Y., a global manufacturer of consumer products under brands such as Sunbeam, Oster and Rawlings. He managed all aspects of information services including strategic planning, designing system architecture, and disaster recovery. Ruger led integration and consolidation of technology during more than 20 international mergers and acquisitions under Jarden, including consolidating 64 sites in China and Hong Kong.

Early in his career, Ruger worked at PriceWaterhouseCoopers/IntegraSource division, as well as ProBusiness Services. He was named one of the top CIOs in the country by CIO magazine in 2000.

He graduated with honors from the State University of New York in Purchase, with a B.S. in statistics/psychobiology.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces premium distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

