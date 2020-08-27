VisitPay Welcomes Seasoned Healthcare Executive Pat Saxman as Chief Growth Officer

Former Zocdoc visionary to lead healthcare billing leader’s accelerated growth as providers seek digital solutions during economic downturn

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitPay, the leader in patient financial engagement, today announced that Pat Saxman has joined as chief growth officer (CGO) to champion the company's continued momentum. Saxman will lead the company through its next phase of growth and leverage his extensive healthcare, technology and sales experience to manage VisitPay's strategic acquisition approach.



“America is going through a time of economic uncertainty and as the need for seamless, user-friendly healthcare solutions grows, so too does VisitPay’s dedication to providing a financial platform that supports both patients and providers,” said Kent Ivanoff, CEO and co-founder of VisitPay. “For that reason, recruiting Pat to VisitPay as our chief growth officer made tremendous sense. His character, his deep knowledge of the healthcare market as well as his track record of successfully managing rapid growth programs made Pat the perfect fit for VisitPay and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Saxman’s career includes nearly two decades of healthcare and sales experience as well as proven business acumen. He previously served as president of enterprise sales at Zocdoc, and before that, head of sales and marketing at Ginger. He also spent over ten years at GE Healthcare as a senior asset management director. Prior to his career in healthcare, Saxman served five years in the U.S. Army as a battalion commander chief of staff and Apache Helicopter pilot. He is a graduate of the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in General Engineering, and of the University of San Francisco where he received an MBA from its Masagung Graduate School of Management.

“I have been closely following and excited by the consumer payment space for some time, and when I began considering my next move, I knew VisitPay was the clear leader in patient financial engagement,” said Saxman. “The company’s mission of providing healthcare billing solutions that work for both consumers and providers, and the curiosity that drives the team drew me to this role. I am excited to utilize my expertise to contribute to VisitPay’s ongoing success, especially at a time when so many Americans are in need of a better, personalized healthcare experience.”

Saxman’s hiring comes on the heels of VisitPay’s recent partnership announcement with Geisinger, a nationally known, physician-led, integrated delivery system servicing Pennsylvania and New Jersey. VisitPay’s other premier customers include health systems such as Intermountain Healthcare, Inova Health System, INTEGRIS Health and Henry Ford Health System.

About VisitPay

Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the leader in patient financial engagement. The company’s third-generation cloud-based platform is used by the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems to deliver transparency, choice, and control to patients managing healthcare payments and transactions. Through VisitPay, patients can access a comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, via a health system-branded portal. VisitPay’s proprietary analytics tailor consistent and fully compliant financing options that meet the unique needs of patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores. VisitPay’s premier customers include Intermountain Healthcare, INTEGRIS, Henry Ford Health System, Inova, St. Luke’s and Geisinger while investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners, and Ascension Ventures. For more information about VisitPay, visit www.visitpay.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership, and news.