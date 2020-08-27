Oncologie Announces Presentation at the Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncologie, Inc., a precision medicine company using an innovative RNA-based biomarker platform to develop novel, targeted oncology therapies, today announced that Laura Benjamin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Oncologie, will participate at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference taking place virtually during September 14-18, 2020.

About Oncologie, Inc.

Oncologie, Inc., is aiming to deliver next-generation precision medicine for a larger group of cancer patients by leveraging the company’s deep understanding of how to prospectively identify patients based on the dominant biology of their tumor microenvironments. This allows Oncologie to pair those patients with Oncologie’s clinical-stage therapies and known mechanism of action that directly address these biologies, to dramatically improve patient outcomes. Oncologie, Inc., based in Waltham, Massachusetts, and Oncologie Shanghai Co., Ltd., based in Shanghai, China, are subsidiaries of Oncologie, Ltd., and are working with global partners to acquire and further develop innovative drugs for cancer patients around the world. For more information on Oncologie, Inc., please visit www.oncologie.com .

About Bavituximab

Bavituximab is an investigational antibody that reverses immune suppression by inhibiting phosphatidylserine (PS) signaling and is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat a specific subset of patients with advanced gastric cancer to improve their response to anti-PD-1 treatment. The mechanism of action of bavituximab is to block tumor immune suppression signaling from PS to multiple immune cell receptor families (e.g., TIMs and TAMs). The dominant biology targeted by bavituximab may be relevant for patients with many types of solid tumors whose immune systems are too suppressed to benefit from currently available immune oncology therapies. Our clinical trials currently combine bavituximab with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to test the hypothesis that relieving immunosuppression can enhance responses to checkpoint inhibitors. Preliminary efficacy and biomarker results are being presented at the ESMO conference in September. Results from this trial will inform future clinical development for this program including the potential for registration trials.

About Navicixizumab

Navicixizumab is an investigational anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody that has demonstrated antitumor activity in patients who have progressed on Avastin (bevacizumab) in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to navicixizumab for the treatment of high-grade ovarian, primary peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer in patients who have received at least three prior therapies and/or prior treatment with Avastin. Oncologie is targeting patients whose dominant tumor biology is driven by angiogenesis with a focus beyond VEGF to include broader anti-angiogenic pathways. Oncologie is analyzing patient tissue samples from all navicixizumab trials with results expected later this year to inform future clinical development with this program including the potential for registration trials.

