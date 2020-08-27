5G Chipset Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR of 56.2% During 2020 To 2028; Quince Market Insights

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 102 market data tables and 68 figures & charts from the report, “5G Chipset Market, By IC Type (Radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), Cellular Integrated circuit (Cellular IC), Millimeter wave integrated circuit (mmwave IC)), By Product (Devices, Consumer Premises Equipment, Network Infrastructure Equipment), By Operational Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, Between 26 and 39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), By End-User Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Public Safety & Surveillance and others) - Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 5G Chipset Market is valued at USD 2.12 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 56.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include an increasing demand for wide network coverage and high-speed Internet, along with low latency and power-efficient networking devices. Also, the growing demand for mobile data services and government support for the development of network infrastructure are driving the growth of the 5G chipset market.

5G technology has spanned across various markets, from smart cities and connected cars to the internet of things (IoT) and smartphones. The high adoption of 5G technology across these markets has created significant demand for the 5G ready chipset. Major chipset manufacturers have already started manufacturing 5G ready chipsets and platforms.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-64011

The key telecom companies including Verizon Communications, Huawei Technologies, Nokia corporation, ZTE corporation, AT&T, Inc., and China Telecom Corporation Limited are making considerable investments for the deployment of 5G network infrastructure, which will further provide high-speed connectivity to end-users. Such developments in 5G network infrastructure have boosted the adoption of 5G chipset-enabled devices worldwide, which will drive the growth of the 5G chipset market during the forecast period. However, the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has delayed 5G launch and has limited the development of 5G infrastructure, which is expected to hamper the growth of the 5G chipset market.

The ASIC type of IC are the preferred type of ICs in the global 5G chipset market. Major players in the market are making significant investments for the development of ASIC chipsets to gain competitive advantage in the market. For instance, Samsung Electronics in 2017 has launched ASIC chipsets that are required for 5G modems. This chipset has applications in building 5G-enabled radio base stations and home routers.

Global 5G Chipset Market, by IC Type

In terms of IC type, the application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) segment is holding a major share in the global 5G chipset market in 2020 and is anticipated to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. Major players in the market are investing for developing ASIC chipsets to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, Samsung Electronics in 2017 has launched ASIC chipsets required for 5G modems. This chipset has applications in building 5G-enabled radio base stations and home routers.

Global 5G Chipset Market, by Product

In terms of product, the network infrastructure equipment segment of the 5G chipset market is leading the global market in 2020 due to the increasing adoption of 5G chipsets in the development and expansion of 5G network infrastructure equipment. Also, the devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the growing use of 5G chipsets in various devices, mainly in smartphones and other handheld devices.

Free Enquiry Before Purchase This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-64011

Global 5G Chipset Market, by Operational Frequency

In terms of operational frequency, the sub-6 GHz segment of 5G Chipset market has captured the largest share in 2020, as this frequency is used to deliver 5G services across a wide area and to provide broad coverage. This type of frequency supports 5G services in suburban, urban, and rural areas, and it also provides 5G services in IoT services.

Global 5G Chipset Market, by End-User Industry

In terms of the end-user industry, the consumer electronics segment has captured the largest market share in 2020 due to the higher implementation of 5G chipsets across consumer electronics applications.

Global 5G Chipset Market, by Region:

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global 5G Chipset market during the forecast period. The major contributing factors are growing research and development activities and investments related to 5G in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, the major market players such as Huawei Technologies, ZTE corporation, Nokia Corporation and others are investing a significant amount for initiating the field trials with major mobile service carriers such as China Unicom, China Mobile, and SoftBank. This will further provide lucrative growth opportunities for the 5G chipset market during the forecast period.

Some Major Findings of 5G Chipset Market Report Include:

Global 5G Chipset market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

In-depth global 5G Chipset market analysis by IC type, product, operational frequency, end-user industry and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of the major market players operating in the global 5G Chipset market, which include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Infineon Technologies AG, IBM Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, API Technologies Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes Covid-19 impact analysis, along with the drivers, restrains, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global 5G Chipset market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the 5G Chipset market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 102 market data tables and 68 figures & charts from the report, “5G Chipset Market, By IC Type (Radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), Cellular Integrated circuit (Cellular IC), Millimeter wave integrated circuit (mmwave IC)), By Product (Devices, Consumer Premises Equipment, Network Infrastructure Equipment), By Operational Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, Between 26 and 39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), By End-User Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Public Safety & Surveillance and others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5g-chipset-market/single_user_license

Browse Related Reports:

Heterogeneous Networks Market, By Products (Small Cells, DAS, C-RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi), By Services (Design & Consulting, RF Planning, Integration, Testing, Training), By Deployment (Greenfield, Brownfield), By Vertical (Consumer & Residential, Commercial & Office Buildings, Utilities – Energy, Oil & Gas, Public Safety & Security, Transportation & Logistics, Academia & Education, Travel & Hospitality), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting to 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/heterogeneous-networks-market/63278

Artificial Intelligence in Chipset Market, By Chipset Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC, Others), By Workload Domain(Training, Inference), By Computing Technology (Cloud AI Computing, Edge AI Computing), By Vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail & E-Commerce, Marketing, Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Other), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-chip-market/63650

LoRaWAN Market, By Application (Asset Tracking, Smart Metering, Smart Parking and Others), By End-Use Industry (Electronics, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Utilities, and Others), By Hardware (Connectivity Modules, End-Point Sensors, Network Gateways, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) : Global Trend and Forecast to 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/lorawan-market/68263

About Us

Quince Market Insights is a global market research and consulting company publishing syndicate studies as well as consulting assignments pertaining to markets that promise high growth opportunities in strategic future. We are dedicated team of analysts with strong base in technical expertise as well as thorough understanding of the market dynamics. Some of key areas expertise includes chemicals, advanced materials, construction, mining, food & agriculture, automotive, machines & equipment, and others. We analyze emerging trends in relatively nascent markets that promise high growth opportunities in future. We focus towards precision research practices that provide accurate market estimations and forecasts. This helps our clients to make proper estimations with regards to demand analysis, regional growth, major competitors, and dynamics of the market.

Ajay D Quince Market Insights Pune India Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 1444 39 0986 APAC +91 706 672 4848 Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com