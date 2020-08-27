Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Worth USD 2.74 Billion at 5.1% CAGR; Rising Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers in Geriatric Population to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Report Are Medela AG, KCI Licensing, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, ConvaTec Inc., PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd., Cardinal Health, Talley Group Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care AB and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent study, titled, “ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Conventional NPWT, and Single-use NPWT), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns & Trauma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

As per the study, there is an increasing incidence of surgical site infections and chronic wounds amongst the masses worldwide. Thus, such factors would affect the market positively in the coming years.

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market size is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 1.85 billion in 2018.

Highlights of the Report

Highly accurate predictions on the upcoming changes in consumer behavior and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market trends.

Precise presentation of the market size in terms of value.

Elaborate description of the competitive landscape, including new product launches, clinical trials, investment, contracts, strategic collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions.

Drivers and Growth Factors:

Increasing Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer to Drive Growth

Nowadays, there exists a large patient pool across the world that are affected by chronic diseases, such as diabetes. Such conditions are further giving rise to diabetic foot ulcers. As per a published report by NHS, for instance, approximately 4.5 million people were affected by diabetes in the U.K. in 2017.

Also, around 10.0% of that diabetic population developed foot ulcer at some point in their lives. Additionally, as the geriatric population is rising, the cases of various conditions and diseases is also upsurging.

It is, in turn, causing reduced mobility amongst the affected populaces. These would contribute to the vacuum assisted closure devices market growth during the forecast period.

The coronavirus crisis has caused immense damage to the world’s economy. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





3M Acquires Acelity While ConvaTec Receives Clearance from FDA

The market houses several organizations of all sizes. They are at present, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, as well as bagging FDA approvals to gain maximum negative pressure wound therapy market share and strengthen their positions. Below are two of the key industry developments:

October 2019 : 3M, a multinational conglomerate corporation based in the U.S., announced that it has completed the acquisition of Acelity, a privately held medical device company. 3M also acquired the latter’s KCI subsidiaries worth USD 6.7 billion. This acquisition would aid the former in enhancing its presence in surgical and advanced wound care.

: 3M, a multinational conglomerate corporation based in the U.S., announced that it has completed the acquisition of Acelity, a privately held medical device company. 3M also acquired the latter’s KCI subsidiaries worth USD 6.7 billion. This acquisition would aid the former in enhancing its presence in surgical and advanced wound care. October 2018: ConvaTec Group plc, an international medical products and technologies company, headquartered in the U.K., declared that it received FDA approval for Avelle NPWT system. It aids ConvaTec in entering the competitive U.S. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market. Avelle can be used on a range of moderately-exuding to low wound types, consisting of surgically closed incisions, skin grafts, dehisced and sub-acute, traumatic, acute, and chronic wounds.





North America to Grow Significantly Stoked by High Treatment Cost

In terms of region, the market is grouped into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these, North America had acquired USD 738.1 million Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market revenue in 2018 and is expected to expand steadily in the forthcoming years.

This growth is attributable to the high treatment cost and rising incidence of chronic wounds in the U.S. Europe would showcase a slow growth owing to the inadequate reimbursement policies in countries, namely, Italy, Spain, and France.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies operating in the negative pressure wound therapy devices market. They are as follows:

Medela AG

KCI Licensing, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

ConvaTec Inc.

PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Talley Group Ltd.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Other key market players





Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Segmentations:

By Device Type

• Conventional NPWT

• Single-use NPWT

By Indication

• Diabetic Foot Ulcers

• Pressure Ulcers

• Burns & Trauma

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Homecare Settings

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





