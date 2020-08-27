Rodericks Dental partners with iland for data security and scalability to aid business growth

UK dental group uses iland Secure Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery to ensure mission-critical data is secure and continuously available

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, a leading VMware-based cloud services provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery, today announced Rodericks Dental has selected iland Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect and iland Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) with Zerto to secure its mission-critical data and promote future growth.

Rodericks Dental, a clinically-led and rapidly-expanding dental group, offers comprehensive NHS and private dental care with over 100 dental practices across England and Wales. Guided by an ethos centered around high quality treatments and quality patient care, the company offers an all-inclusive list of services, including bridges, crowns, dentures, fillings, root canal therapy and much more.

Alex Snell, Head of IT at Rodericks Dental, explained that prior to partnering with iland, the company built its own data centre for mission-critical data like patient records, billing and other business essentials. As the company’s data output grew, however, so did its need for security and cost effectiveness. Bound by strict dental compliance regulations, Snell and his team began searching for a cloud solution with the ability to lower the costs associated with powering their own data centre, while also protecting against sophisticated cyberattacks with insider protection.

"Research shows that cybercrime is only increasing in terms of frequency and sophistication. So it was a major concern for us, as it should be for any IT team,” Snell said. “We wanted to find a solution that had almost instant recovery with retention and back up capability as well."

Snell soon discovered that with other large cloud vendors, he would be paying for additional storage that they ultimately would not use, as well as experience slower recovery times. Since Veeam is their on premises software provider, it made sense to look for a strong Veeam cloud partner to move forward with Backup as a Service (BaaS).

Rodericks Dental turned to iland — a four-time Veeam Impact Cloud Service Provider Partner and three-time Veeam Innovation Award winner — to meet its need for competitive pricing and unmatched security, but also because of its critically-located UK data centre. It now has a secure and cost-effective cloud backup solution that is fully-integrated with Veeam’s industry-leading backup and replication software. Most importantly, with the combination of Veeam and iland, Rodericks is able to meet its stringent security and compliance requirements.

“iland makes it so easy to transition to the cloud. From contracts to technical help, our iland sales rep has been able to pull it all together with no added complications,” Snell said. “They also have a data centre right here in the UK which was critical for us. We now have a scalable, cost-effective solution for our future growth and look forward to continuing our partnership with iland.”

“At iland we pride ourselves on being a truly international organisation with a headquarters in London and 11 global data centres across Europe, America, Australia and Asia,” said Sam Woodcock, iland Sr. Director of Cloud Strategy based in EMEA. “iland was built to help growing companies like Rodericks Dental quickly implement a solution that keeps its patient data secure, its costs down and its business primed for future growth.”

After working with iland for BaaS, Snell and his team then began investigating their disaster recovery plans, eventually opting for iland DRaaS with Zerto, which provided them real-time data replication in the form of near-zero RPOs and optimized RTOs all within iland’s advanced Secure Cloud Console.

"If power was lost for more than a minute, I could initiate a failover to iland and only have less than 10 seconds of data loss, which would not impact us one bit,” said Snell. “That saves us money and gives us peace of mind. We look forward to partnering more with iland as we continue to grow.”

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

James Costanzo iland 6315535860 jcostanzo@iland.com