Friendable Announces 34 New Fan Pass Artist Registrations Since the Platform’s Official Launch in Late July 2020

CAMPBELL, CA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce some of its most recent activity as the Company continues to make enhancements to the Fan Pass Live mobile streaming applications and desktop platform.

In marking the release of the Fan Pass platform, the Company initially signed agreements with 16 artists to officially launch the brand and perform live from the Fan Pass virtual stage. Each artist also received their very own “Artist Channel,” complete with loads of artist-specific video and content, along with a set of unique merchandise to be promoted to the fans.

“In the days following our event we were elated to see great app reviews, artist feedback, and social media buzz from the quality of content delivered by the Fan Pass platform. Next, we noticed new artist sign ups trending upward as well. Since our launch event on July 24, 2020, Fan Pass has received an additional 34 Artist Sign-ups, showing every sign we had hoped to see of a business model that is working on every level, just a small scale at the moment,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

“Our team is currently working with each new artist while remaining active as we move each of them through the various onboarding stages required to build them their personalized Artist Channel on Fan Pass. Once completed, our agents hand over the controls to each artist so they can begin scheduling events through our live event calendar, promoting their events with the custom marketing materials our team designs, and most importantly, so they can start streaming/earning on the Fan Pass platform," concluded Friendable CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

