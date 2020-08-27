Air Purifiers To Assist Those At Risk Of Hazardous Smoke From California Wildfires

Air Purifiers Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Air Purifiers Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While light to moderate winds will help in diffusing the sheets of smoke covering parts of Northern California over the last few days, air quality officials say the risk to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions are high*. With the air quality index showing unhealthy levels of pollutant, going outdoors should be limited while ensuring the indoor areas are as safe as possible – by sealing any cracks, and perhaps investing in air purifiers. Air purifiers help in decontaminating the immediate atmosphere of airborne toxins and particulate matter. The usage of these help to minimize the health risks associated with breathing air contaminated with pollen grains, harmful gases, and emissions.

Fires over the last few years have been seen to become increasingly catastrophic. The current fires in California seem to be leaving no type of vegetation unharmed as they travel through ecosystems that generally do not encourage such burning.** These fires, sparked by lightning, are growing at alarming rates, and prior to the usual “season” for wildfires in the State. While progress is being made towards fighting these fires, they have scorched massive areas, destroying hundreds of buildings.*** While hoping to remain isolated during a pandemic, this proves difficult as evacuation seems to be the best possible step for many,**** to avoid direct harm as well as indirect harm from the fires due to the air pollution caused.

As wildfires are being seen more commonly globally, supplemented by the spread of the coronavirus this year, the air purifiers market is seeing a rise in demand. According to Global Market Model estimates, it is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2019 to $1.55 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.74%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to increase in the demand of HEPA filters by consumers for personal use. The market is then expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 6.13%. The air purifiers market includes by technology: HEPA filter, activated carbon, other air purifiers, by type: dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors, others, and by end-user: residential and commercial.

The rising concern of airborne diseases is a major driver of the air purifiers market. An increase in health issues such as asthma, allergies, and other breathing disorders due to airborne diseases encourages consumers to invest in air purifiers at commercial and residential locations alike. By itself, a portable air cleaner is not enough to protect people from COVID-19, but when used along with other practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, operating an air cleaner can be part of a plan to protect from the virus. Some air purifier systems can effectively remove viruses – but only from the air that is actually drawn through the unit.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are highly effective and certified to capture 99.97% of particles that are precisely 0.3 micron in diameter. Particles of that size are perfectly suited to maneuver through the filter’s fibers, while larger and smaller particles, because of the various ways they move in the air, crash into the structure. The novel coronavirus itself is 0.125 microns, but the droplets that travel – when people cough, sneeze, talk, or breathe – initially are larger around 1 micron. That's a size easily captured by HEPA filters. An air purifier has to be capable of consistently drawing in enough air to reduce the number of virus particles in the air.

The faster an air purifier can cycle air through the filter, the better its chances of catching virus particles.

Air purifier companies are also investing in launching new, innovative products such as the smart air purifier. Highly aware and safety-conscious consumers recognize the efficacy of smart air purifiers, which can be monitored and controlled from their smartphones, making it the preferred choice. Air purifier manufacturers are investing in research and development, creating adaptive marketing strategies, and incorporating new features in air purifiers to boost sales amidst the crisis created by the coronavirus outbreak.

