Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
Description
Cognitive computing in healthcare can distill unstructured input into interactive algorithms, and applying machine learning can help yield a small set of potential responses.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market in 2020.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market in terms of revenue.
Financial papers, white papers, and other financial magazines were referred to understand the role of top notch key players of the Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market. Renowned companies that are functioning in the Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market are observed to contribute significantly to the expansion of the Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market, which are explained concisely in the report. Interviews of eminent personalities in the Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market also aided in the précised understanding of the Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market.
The following players are covered in this report:
IBM
Microspft
Apple
Welltok
Google
Cisco Systems
Saffron Technology
Baidu
SAP
Intel
Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Type
Natural Language Processing
Machine Learning
Automated Reasoning
Others
Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Clinics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Natural Language Processing
1.4.3 Machine Learning
1.4.4 Automated Reasoning
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
1.5.4 Clinics
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Industry
1.6.1.1 Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
....
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Microspft
13.2.1 Microspft Company Details
13.2.2 Microspft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Microspft Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.2.4 Microspft Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microspft Recent Development
13.3 Apple
13.3.1 Apple Company Details
13.3.2 Apple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Apple Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.3.4 Apple Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Apple Recent Development
13.4 Welltok
13.4.1 Welltok Company Details
13.4.2 Welltok Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Welltok Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.4.4 Welltok Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Welltok Recent Development
13.5 Google
13.5.1 Google Company Details
13.5.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Google Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.5.4 Google Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Google Recent Development
13.6 Cisco Systems
13.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
13.6.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Cisco Systems Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
13.7 Saffron Technology
13.7.1 Saffron Technology Company Details
13.7.2 Saffron Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Saffron Technology Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.7.4 Saffron Technology Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Saffron Technology Recent Development
13.8 Baidu
13.8.1 Baidu Company Details
13.8.2 Baidu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Baidu Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.8.4 Baidu Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Baidu Recent Development
13.9 SAP
13.9.1 SAP Company Details
13.9.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 SAP Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.9.4 SAP Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 SAP Recent Development
13.10 Intel
13.10.1 Intel Company Details
13.10.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Intel Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Introduction
13.10.4 Intel Revenue in Cognitive Computing in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Intel Recent Development
Continued...
