ShoesSee Announces Summer Clearance Campaign To Make Room For Its Upcoming Fall Collection Of Fashion Shoes

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShoesSee, a premier online store for fashionable women shoes, has recently declared a summer clearance sale to give away its summer collection of fashion shoes at heavily discounted rates. The store is gearing up for autumn and wants to clear its inventory of old stock to make room for its upcoming fall collection of shoes for women and men. As a result, customers can get their hands on a variety of summer shoes for cheap prices as part of the company’s seasonal sale.

While the seasonal clearance sale aims to clear out its summer stock for the incoming fall collection, the company also wants to broaden its customer base by enticing new customers to shop from its online store. As the world economy struggles to cope with the restrictions enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s timely discounts will surely attract new customers as well as please loyal clients. The store will be offering up to 50% discounts on a selected collection of summer shoes.

The store is even offering exciting deals on bulk orders such as $10 off on orders over $89, $20 off on orders over $129, and $35 off on orders over $169. Customers looking for high-fashion women shoes and casual sneakers to wear during summer should visit the store immediately to avail of its generous discounts since the sale will only be available for a short period. Though the shoes on sale are part of the store’s summer collection, there are various styles of boots and sandals available that can be worn in any weather.

A senior executive of the company summed up the purpose of the summer sale when she said, “ShoesSee always keeps its inventory well-stocked with the latest seasonal trends. The styles of summer shoes on sale include vintage boots, color-blocked sneakers, bohemian sandals, and printed heels. While customers wait eagerly for the introduction of our much-awaited fall collection, they can fill their cabinets with comfortable women's shoes without spending big bucks.”

About the company

ShoesSee is an online retail shoe store based in Hong Kong that stocks seasonal styles of shoes for men and women.

To know more, visit https://www.shoessee.com/