In Just One Evil Internet Minute Organizations Spend Nearly $25 and Face 375 New Threats

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ , the global leader in attack surface management, has released its annual "Evil Internet Minute" security intelligence report. The company tapped its proprietary global intelligence and third-party research to analyze the volume of malicious activity on the internet, revealing that cybercrime costs organizations $24.7, YOY increase of more than $2 every minute. It will also have a per-minute global cost of $11.4 million by 2021, a 100% increase over 2015.



The 2020 Evil Internet Minute covers the top threats facing today's organizations, which are proliferating at a clip of 375 per minute, and reflects the current surge in attacks leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other malicious activity covered in the 2020 Evil Internet Minute includes:

1.5 attacks on computers with an Internet connection per minute

375 new threats per minute

16,172 records compromised per minute

1 Vulnerability disclosed every 24 minutes

5.5 Domain infringements detected per minute

1 Magecart attack every 16 minutes

1 COVID-19 blacklisted domain every 15 minutes

35 COVID-19 spam emails analyzed per minute

"The sheer scale of today's threat activity is driven by a variety of factors, including that cybercrime is easier than ever to participate in and better threat technology makes cybercriminals more effective and wealthier than in the past," said RiskIQ CEO Lou Manousos. "The OSINT and RiskIQ threat intelligence in the Evil Internet Minute paints a vivid picture of the cybercrime RiskIQ and our industry colleagues are tackling in 2020."

Tactics covered in the 2020 Evil Internet Minute range from phishing to domain infringement to supply chain attacks that target e-commerce, like the Magecart hacks that have increased by 30% since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The motives of cybercriminals include monetary gain, large-scale reputational damage, political motivations, and espionage.

"These stats show threat activity is widespread, but also show the power of threat intelligence in defending the enterprise," Manousos said. "More knowledge, greater awareness, and an increased effort to implement necessary security controls make a huge difference in stopping these threat actors in their tracks."

RiskIQ's Evil Internet Minute infographic can be found here: https://www.riskiq.com/resources/infographic/evil-internet-minute-2020/

