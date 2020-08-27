K-12 Online Education Service Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends Forecast 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “K-12 Online Education Service Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Study Reports “K-12 Online Education Service Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“K-12 Online Education Service Market”

K-12 Online Education Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global K-12 Online Education Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Key Players of Global K-12 Online Education Service Market =>

• VIP Kid

• Yuanfudao

• Byju’s

• PowerSchool

• Sanoma

• Pearson

• Kroton

• BlackBoard

• ITutorGroup

• D2L

• Arco Platform

• Learnosity

• Illuminate Education

• Bettermarks

• Noon Academy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Course

Comprehensive Course

Market segment by Application, split into

Primary School Student

Junior High School Student

High School Student

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the K-12 Online Education Service market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global K-12 Online Education Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

Major Key Points of Global K-12 Online Education Service Market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 K-12 Online Education Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 VIP Kid

11.1.1 VIP Kid Company Details

11.1.2 VIP Kid Business Overview

11.1.3 VIP Kid K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.1.4 VIP Kid Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 VIP Kid Recent Development

11.2 Yuanfudao

11.2.1 Yuanfudao Company Details

11.2.2 Yuanfudao Business Overview

11.2.3 Yuanfudao K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.2.4 Yuanfudao Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Yuanfudao Recent Development

11.3 Byju’s

11.3.1 Byju’s Company Details

11.3.2 Byju’s Business Overview

11.3.3 Byju’s K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.3.4 Byju’s Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Byju’s Recent Development

11.4 PowerSchool

11.4.1 PowerSchool Company Details

11.4.2 PowerSchool Business Overview

11.4.3 PowerSchool K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.4.4 PowerSchool Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 PowerSchool Recent Development

11.5 Sanoma

11.5.1 Sanoma Company Details

11.5.2 Sanoma Business Overview

11.5.3 Sanoma K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.5.4 Sanoma Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Sanoma Recent Development

11.6 Pearson

11.6.1 Pearson Company Details

11.6.2 Pearson Business Overview

11.6.3 Pearson K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.6.4 Pearson Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Pearson Recent Development

11.7 Kroton

11.7.1 Kroton Company Details

11.7.2 Kroton Business Overview

11.7.3 Kroton K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.7.4 Kroton Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Kroton Recent Development

11.8 BlackBoard

11.8.1 BlackBoard Company Details

11.8.2 BlackBoard Business Overview

11.8.3 BlackBoard K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.8.4 BlackBoard Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 BlackBoard Recent Development

11.9 ITutorGroup

11.9.1 ITutorGroup Company Details

11.9.2 ITutorGroup Business Overview

11.9.3 ITutorGroup K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.9.4 ITutorGroup Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 ITutorGroup Recent Development

11.10 D2L

11.10.1 D2L Company Details

11.10.2 D2L Business Overview

11.10.3 D2L K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

11.10.4 D2L Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 D2L Recent Development

11.11 Arco Platform

10.11.1 Arco Platform Company Details

10.11.2 Arco Platform Business Overview

10.11.3 Arco Platform K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

10.11.4 Arco Platform Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Arco Platform Recent Development

11.12 Learnosity

10.12.1 Learnosity Company Details

10.12.2 Learnosity Business Overview

10.12.3 Learnosity K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

10.12.4 Learnosity Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Learnosity Recent Development

11.13 Illuminate Education

10.13.1 Illuminate Education Company Details

10.13.2 Illuminate Education Business Overview

10.13.3 Illuminate Education K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

10.13.4 Illuminate Education Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Illuminate Education Recent Development

11.14 Bettermarks

10.14.1 Bettermarks Company Details

10.14.2 Bettermarks Business Overview

10.14.3 Bettermarks K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

10.14.4 Bettermarks Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Bettermarks Recent Development

11.15 Noon Academy

10.15.1 Noon Academy Company Details

10.15.2 Noon Academy Business Overview

10.15.3 Noon Academy K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

10.15.4 Noon Academy Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Noon Academy Recent Development

11.16 Toppr

10.16.1 Toppr Company Details

10.16.2 Toppr Business Overview

10.16.3 Toppr K-12 Online Education Service Introduction

10.16.4 Toppr Revenue in K-12 Online Education Service Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Toppr Recent Development

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.