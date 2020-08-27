K-12 Online Education Service Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends Forecast 2026
Introduction
“K-12 Online Education Service Market”
K-12 Online Education Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global K-12 Online Education Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Key Players of Global K-12 Online Education Service Market =>
• VIP Kid
• Yuanfudao
• Byju’s
• PowerSchool
• Sanoma
• Pearson
• Kroton
• BlackBoard
• ITutorGroup
• D2L
• Arco Platform
• Learnosity
• Illuminate Education
• Bettermarks
• Noon Academy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Course
Comprehensive Course
Market segment by Application, split into
Primary School Student
Junior High School Student
High School Student
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the K-12 Online Education Service market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global K-12 Online Education Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
Major Key Points of Global K-12 Online Education Service Market
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 K-12 Online Education Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13Appendix
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
