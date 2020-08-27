Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 5000 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the 5000 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:29 pm, the suspect approached the victim from behind and brandished a knife. The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a second suspect.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.