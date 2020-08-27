Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
*Updated with Video* Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 5000 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the 5000 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:29 pm, the suspect approached the victim from behind and brandished a knife.  The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a second suspect.

 

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:  https://youtu.be/wWZqsAO-2Io

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

