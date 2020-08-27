Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Corcoran Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:54 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location, and demanded US currency. The victim refused and one of the suspects brandished a gun and shot the victim. A second suspect demanded US currency from the victim and the victim complied. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers and a handgun was recovered on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, the following suspects were arrested and charged with the below offenses:

24 year-old Burke Levi-Allen Davis, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for Robbery while Armed (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property

27 year-old Lamar Lorenzo Jones, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for Robbery while Armed (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)