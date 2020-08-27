Portshift Wins Security Software Startup of the Year in 2020 IT World Awards®
Company Recognized for Kubernetes Security Platform Delivering Vulnerability Management, Runtime Detection and Remediation for Cloud-Native ApplicationsTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portshift, the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of Kubernetes-native security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2020 IT World Awards security software category for the company's Kubernetes-based container security platform. The company was recognized as a silver award winner for empowering DevOps and Security teams to continuously protect Kubernetes deployments and multi-cluster environments worldwide.
The IT World Awards are industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide that honor achievements of the world’s best in organizational performance, product and service innovations, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, and customer satisfaction in information technology and cybersecurity. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners.
Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during the IT World Award virtual awards ceremony in November, 2020. Portshift won in the security software category for the company's lightweight security solution used by DevSecOps professionals to protect against threats and vulnerabilities across images, containers, runtime deployments and Kubernetes infrastructure.
“Securing Kubernetes-native computing environments is our primary mission and we continue to support DevOps and security professionals in their defense against cybersecurity threats,” said Ran Ilany, CEO and Co-founder, Portshift. “The entire Portshift team welcomes this recognition by the IT World Awards judging panel as we deliver advanced levels of protection to our global customer base.”
To learn more about Portshift, please visit https://www.portshift.io/product/
About the IT World Awards
As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision-makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology and digital + cyber-security. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America and organizations from all over the world participate each year. Learn more about the IT World Awards at https://networkproductsguide.com
About Portshift
Portshift is a Kubernetes-native solution providing a single pane of glass for containers and Kubernetes security. With a single Portshift pod deployment, DevOps can leverage the power of our lightweight solution to protect from vulnerabilities across images, containers, Kubernetes, and runtime deployments. Portshift ensures a continuous hardening process during the entire containerized applications lifecycle, from code to runtime. Leveraging service-mesh, Portshift delivers network communication security inside and outside the mesh.
