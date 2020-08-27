Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center News Release-Educational Institutions are Essential, August 26, 2020

(Honolulu) – The City and County of Honolulu’s “stay-at-home, work-at-home” order announced yesterday by Mayor Kirk Caldwell allows private educational institutions to operate as essential functions, as long as they (1) comply with Social Distancing Requirements to the extent applicable and reasonably possible; (2) comply with the face covering requirements; and (3) implement distance learning to the greatest extent possible.

The Department of Education and the UH Systems will determine what is necessary, appropriate and safe with respect to in-person instruction at the public schools and UH campuses.

All educational institutions are encouraged to utilize distance learning as much as possible.

These requirements are outlined in the order attached, which was signed today by Gov. David Ige.

City and County of Honolulu Executive Order 2020-25: http://www.honolulu.gov/mayor/proclamations-orders-and-rules.html

MEDIA CONTACT: Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer [email protected] (808) 636-8914

 

