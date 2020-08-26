NEW for 2020-2021 – Staff Reporting Workdays | Nebraska Department of Education

For Public Districts, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose School, Interim Facilities (Rule 18), and Educational Service Units

New for 2020-2021, Staff Reporting assistance will be available through 2 virtual workdays September 3 and 8. There will be a brief presentation detailing the changes in Staff Reporting from the previous year and then representatives from several NDE teams (Helpdesk, Special Education, Accreditation, Finance and Federal Programs) will be available to answer any questions you may have while completing your 2020-2021 Staff Reporting collection.

Workdays will be held via Zoom: Thursday, Sept 3 9am-12pm Tuesday, Sept 8, 1pm-4pm

The Zoom meeting link will be sent upon Registration, which can be done here.

The Staff Reporting 2020-2021 collection is now open and state statute requires Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems to submit a Fall Personnel Report by September 15. Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units and Interim Programs (Rule 18) should also report during this time frame as well.