16th circuit commission announces nominees for Midkiff circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

26 August 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 1 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Sandra C. Midkiff. The nominees are:

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have sixty days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 1.

The commission is chaired by Judge Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600