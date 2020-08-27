Derby Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503242
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton Orleans Rd
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jeremy Sarault
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/18/2020 the Vermont State Police were notified of a
possible Violation of Conditions of Release involving the accused Jeremy
Sarault. Through investigation it was revealed Sarault was in violation of
several of his conditions of release set by the court. On 08/26/2020 Swanton PD
located Sarault and subsequently placed him under arrest for violating his
conditions of release. Sarault was then processed and taken to Northwest
Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2020
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orleans Unit
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $15,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881