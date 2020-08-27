Derby Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503242

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton Orleans Rd

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Sarault                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/18/2020 the Vermont State Police were notified of a

possible Violation of Conditions of Release involving the accused Jeremy

Sarault. Through investigation it was revealed Sarault was in violation of

several of his conditions of release set by the court. On 08/26/2020 Swanton PD

located Sarault and subsequently placed him under arrest for violating his

conditions of release. Sarault was then processed and taken to Northwest

Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2020            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orleans Unit

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northwest State Correctional Facility 

BAIL: $15,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

