Madden Creek Road on Craig Mountain WMA now open after repairs

The Madden Corrals Road which was closed back in May due to a severe washout caused by heavy rainfall and runoff is now again open to the public.  The temporary gate that was installed for the public’s safety has been removed and the public can once again travel out to the end of the road.  A collaborative effort by Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Department of Fish and Game brought funding together to get this road repaired just in time for the hunting season.  We ask the public to use caution on these roads as they are single lane, steep and very rough roads. Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information. 

 

