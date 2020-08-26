When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling 1,502 cases of a single date code of 6 oz. Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers, with a “best by” date of APR 07 2021, after learning that the product may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained in the recalled boxes. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to milk.

This recall affects only 1,502 cases of the following product, which were distributed in retail stores nationwide:

Description Consumer UPC # Size Best By Date Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers 8-19898-01015-8 6 oz. APR 07 2021 (The “best by" date is located on the top of the box.)

This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Back to Nature products.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA and the third party co-packer that produced the product.

B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received a consumer complaint that the foil bag within a single box of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers contained cheese crackers. B&G Foods initiated the recall based on the results of its investigation after locating a second box in its warehouse with the same “best by” date that was inadvertently filled with a foil bag of cheese crackers, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk. The foil bags do correctly indicate whether the crackers are rosemary & olive oil crackers or cheese crackers and the outer box provides an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product is “Made on the same equipment that processes milk.” However, out of an abundance of caution, B&G Foods is recalling all 1,502 cases with this particular “best by” date that have been shipped to its customers. Product with this particular “best by” date was shipped and distributed by B&G Foods to its customers' warehouses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 855.346.2225 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or submitting a contact at https://backtonaturefoods.com/contact-us.