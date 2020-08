iQSTEL’s ( $IQST) QGlobal SMS Completes SMS Network Integration with China Mobile ( $CHL) and Telefonica ( $VIV)

iQSTEL ( IQST) announces QGlobal SMS has completed months long systems & network integration with China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) & Telefonica (Movistar) (NYSE: VIV).

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCMKTS:IQST)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking Telecom/ Tech Stock News – iQSTEL’s (OTC: $IQST) QGlobal SMS Completes SMS Network Integration with China Mobile (NYSE: $CHL) and Telefonica (NYSE: $VIV); Set to Double SMS Customer Base By the End of October 2020 (Investorideas.com newswire) Breaking Tech/ Telecom Stock News- iQSTEL (OTC: IQST), a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider, today announced QGlobal SMS has completed months long systems and network integration with China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Telefonica (Movistar) (NYSE: VIV).QGlobal SMS continues their major expansion phase with more than 35 telecommunication companies and SMS integrators tie-in around the world. This growth puts QGlobal SMS’ customer base on track for an October 2020 doubling, resulting in strong Q3 and Q4 2020 figures along with an impressive outlook for 2021 and beyond.According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS industry is expected to surpass $100 billion by 2030. Our network operations center (NOC) in Spain is handling all the global SMS interconnects. This NOC expects to process over 550 million SMS messages during the month of August 2020.“The completion of China Mobile and Telefonica integration pushes our SMS business to over 65% of our revenues. Using a simple formula, larger network integration equates to a larger customer base leading to escalating revenues. The rapid expansion of QGlobal SMS’ business during 2020 has been phenomenal, a testament to the whole iQSTEL families’ relentless dedication to building a rock solid business“, commented Mr. Iglesias.About iQSTEL Inc.:iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.About Etelix.com USA, LLC:Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America, and Europe.About SwissLink Carrier AG:SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS and Latin America.About QGlobal SMS LLC.:QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company and a commercial brand founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US. QGlobal SMS has commercial presence in US, Mexico, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Asia) and Africa, through our SMS service providers based in Austin, TX and Miami, FL Our Austin-based SMS service provider is specialized in the SMS traffic exchange between US and Mexico, and our Miami-based SMS service provider is focused in the development of Latin America and the rest of the word. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, guarantying its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide.About Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com ):Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S. (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com), is a whole subsidiary of QGlobal SMS, a Colombian-based Application and Content Provider.About IoT Labs MX SAPI:IoT Labs MX SAPI www.iotlabs.mx , a subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc, is an Internet of Things (IoT) Mexican technology development company, creator of the “IoT Smart Gas” Platform and Application.About itsBchain LLC.:itsBchain LLC www.itsBchain.com is a 75% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. itsBchain is a blockchain technology developer and solution provider, with a strong focus on the telecom sector.Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.iQSTEL Inc.IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.comSource: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries:Investorideas.com Paid news Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Disclosure: this news release featuring iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp About Investorideas.comSign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.comGet more Technology stock investor ideas - news, articles, podcasts and stock directories