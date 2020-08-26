2020-08-26 09:45:16.067 Bertrand Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-08-26 09:45:16.067

Bertrand resident Harold Hooper likes to play Missouri Lottery crossword and bingo Scratchers games. He recently purchased a $5 “Lucky Bonus Crossword” ticket that ended up containing a $100,000 top prize. He purchased the winning ticket from Larry’s Pit Stop, 2413 E. Malone Ave., in Sikeston.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Hooper. “I checked the ticket multiple times over the next few hours.”

“Lucky Bonus Crossword” awards players prizes for matching their letters with complete words on the ticket’s two crossword puzzles. Introduced on April 23, more than $5.5 million in prizes remain unclaimed in the game, including three additional $100,000 top prizes.

Hooper’s win adds to the more than $3.7 million won by players in Mississippi County in FY19. Retailers have received over $379,000 in incentives and more than $131,000 has benefited education programs in Mississippi County in the same period.