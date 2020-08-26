Goldfarb Achieves Prestigious Court of the Table MDRT Qualification
Dallas Employee Benefits Advisor Receives Recognition for Professional ExcellenceDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Goldfarb of DSG Benefits Group in Dallas, Texas has qualified for Court of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for membership in the MDRT organization. David Goldfarb's membership equips the agency with tools and resources to better serve their local community.
Court of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Goldfarb among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.
David Goldfarb is a 10-year MDRT member with 8-year Top of the Table and 8-year Court of the Table honors. This year, David is now a Qualifying and Life member in MDRT.
Goldfarb has dedicated his career to helping employers structure employee benefit programs with improved outcomes and reduced costs. The consistent results his clients have achieved at the hand of his advising have led to several professional recognitions.
Employee Benefit Adviser named him as a Top 10 "Rising Star in Advising" in 2011. He was one of five finalists for Benefits Selling magazine’s 2012 Broker of the Year. And for 16 consecutive years, he has received Golden Eagle Award recognition from the National Association of Health Underwriters for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service.
"Qualifying for Court of the Table is a rare and impressive achievement," said Regina Bedoya, CLU, ChFC, MDRT President. "MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally."
Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients' individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to an unmatched global network spanning 70 nations and territories around the world.
For more information, contact David Goldfarb at 972-842-9490 or dgoldfarb@dsgbenefits.com.
About MDRT
Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 70,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.
About DSG Benefits Group:
DSG Benefits Group is a Texas-based benefits consulting firm actively changing the way employers view their employee benefits. With a focus on education and customized plan designs, they’re bringing a new approach that empowers employers and enables them to offer both sustainable health benefits and improved outcomes to their employees.
The healthcare market is changing quickly, and DSG provides an inclusive approach to employee benefits and HR management that instills clients with confidence. From a deep knowledge base and dedication to the mission, DSG ensures its clients are leading with strategy and compliance and minimizing their risk.
David Goldfarb
DSG Benefits Group
+1 972-842-9490
